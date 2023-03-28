Dbacks pitching options take shape ahead of Opening Day

The starting rotation and bullpen have been decided ahead of 2023 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — “I don’t give a [expletive], I just want to win games,” Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson said.

That was the response from the Dbacks pitcher after Manager Torey Lovullo shared the news he will start the year in the bullpen and not part of the starting rotation. Instead, Ryne Nelson earned the fifth and final starting spot.

For some context behind the decision, Nelson had a 1.47 ERA in three starts in the majors last season along with a recent spring training where he continually made strides.

“I just tried to really keep a focus on myself and not let the outside noise get to me,” Nelson said. “Now that I do have the role, let’s get better and keep progressing forward.

It’s a position Jameson wishes he was a part of but is also grateful just to be a part of the team and prove his worth in the games that matter most.

“I think it’s a cool opportunity in a way,” Jameson said. “It’s a way to put myself in a different situation but I also don’t want to get comfortable in this role because it’s not something I want to do later on in my career.”

While Jameson will start the 2023 campaign in the bullpen, the club won’t hesitate to utilize him as a potential rotation depth if the situation calls for it.

In the meantime, the work is just beginning for both men as they look to prove they belong in the Big Leagues and can compete with the best.

“There’s still a lot of work to do,” Nelson said. “Now a shift in focus, now we are focusing on winning ball games and that’s it.”

The Dbacks will open the 2023 season on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers and will come back home on April 6.

12 Sports