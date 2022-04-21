Booker's injury makes road back to NBA Finals bumpy for Suns

Devin Booker strained his right hamstring Tuesday in Phoenix, leaving the team without one of their All-Stars.

PHOENIX — The road back to the NBA Finals has become bumpy for the Phoenix Suns.

That wasn't all they lost. The team went on to fall in Game 2 and now find themselves tied as their series heads to New Orleans Friday night.

The Suns returned this season and soared through the best regular season in franchise history, rolling to an NBA-best 64-18 record. But they got just one win to open the postseason before Booker was hurt after scoring 31 points in the first half of Game 2.

Then the Pelicans, who had to win two play-in games just to make the postseason, rallied for a 125-114 victory behind 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Brandon Ingram.

The Suns played through Booker's absence because of hamstring trouble earlier in the season and a stretch without Chris Paul after the All-Star break because of a hand injury, so they also have experience having to get by without a star.

“We're going to need everybody throughout this deep playoff run that we hope that we have,” Paul said. “So it's been a season like that for us. Next man up. Guys stay ready.”

Friday game notes:

SUNS AT PELICANS

Series tied 1-1. Game 3, 9:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN

— NEED TO KNOW: Losing Booker might be a problem but losing home-court advantage shouldn't for the Suns. They were an NBA-best 32-9 on the road — just four fewer wins than the Pelicans had total.

— KEEP AN EYE ON: The Suns' transition defense. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said it was about as bad as it's looked under him in Game 2, when the Suns had 16 fast-break points while shooting nearly 55% from the field

— INJURY WATCH: Pelicans coach Willie Green said Ingram was fine Thursday at practice after rolling his ankle in Game 2.

— PRESSURE IS ON: Mikal Bridges. Without Booker, the Suns are going to need more offense and will hope the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up is one of the players who can provide it, while also expecting him to lead a stronger defensive effort against Ingram.

