Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker propels team to five consecutive road wins, named Western Conference Player of the Week

Booker was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are, once again, the hottest team in the NBA.

After winning five straight games on the road, the Suns have reached a league-best, 35-9 overall record. The reigning Western Conference champions currently hold a three-game lead over the Golden State Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Suns started the 2021-2022 season by rattling off a franchise-best 18 consecutive wins in a stretch Booker later called “No Loss November.”

Booker averaged 31.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game during Phoenix’s recent five-game road trip.

Booker, now in his sixth season with the Suns, has finally been able to enjoy some of the perks of playing on one of the NBA’s most exciting teams to watch like having multiple games on national television and playing in his first Christmas Day game.

“The thing that I've seen with him is in the offseason, he's around a lot more. And he knows how important that is. I've not tried to push that on him because I understand people need that time away. But I've seen him in the gym, or I’ll come to the gym in the morning, and somebody will be like, ‘hey, Book was here yesterday or last night’ and I'm like, that's pretty cool,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said of Booker’s growth as a leader. “The work that he puts in in front of the guys, you know, we finished practice yesterday, at whatever time and he stayed on the floor for another half hour. I think that has an impression on everybody.”

Earlier this week, Booker was named Western Conference Player of the Week for Jan. 10-16, when he averaged 27.0 points in the three games on 46.6% shooting over a three-game stretch.

This is Booker’s second time earning the distinction this season. Booker also became the first Suns player in franchise history with multiple games of 45+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists.

However, Booker, a two-time NBA All-Star, is currently fifth among guards in the Western Conference in latest 2022 NBA All-Star voting returns.

Suns fans can give Booker a boost in All-Star voting by tweeting “#DevinBooker #NBAAllStar” through Saturday, Jan. 22. The 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains will be revealed next Thursday, Jan. 27, on TNT.

The Suns return to Phoenix to host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Jan. 22. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

