Dennis Gardeck channels bull, chips tattoos on the field

In this "Chiers to You" segment, I toast to his moves, make a suggestion for a new sack dance and get the stories behind his most interesting tattoos.

PHOENIX — Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck was the MVP of the team’s Week 5 game against the Jets.

After Chandler Jones left the game with a season-ending bicep injury, Gardeck stepped in on defense for the first time in his NFL career. The special player had two sacks which was a delightful surprise to fans, not only because of the sacks but the dances that followed.

Gardeck’s interesting moves made him the talk of the team all week and the subject of my “Chiers to You,” segment on Cardinals Locker Room.

