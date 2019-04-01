The Phoenix Suns big man received a big honor in Tucson Thursday night.

Deandre Ayton, the first number one draft pick to come out of University of Arizona, was inducted into the school's Ring of Honor.

The Suns center was in Tucson Thursday to watch the Wildcats take on Colorado in their conference opener.

"After turning one of the best seasons in program history and being selected first overall in the NBA draft," Arizona Athletics tweeted, "we’d like to officially welcome Deandre Ayton to the Ring of Honor!"

Arizona defeated Colorado 64-56.