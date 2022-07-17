Dbacks choose the son of baseball royalty with their first draft pick

Druw Jones is the son of 5-time All Star Andruw Jones.

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks earned the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft with a lousy season last year. They spent it on the son of baseball royalty.

The team drafted Druw Jones, an 18-year-old centerfielder from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, the son of 5-time All Star Andruw Jones.

Druw Jones was ranked the No. 1 overall prospect in this year's draft by both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. BA also ranked him in the top of the best hitter, best athlete, best speed and best strike-zone judgment lists, for draft-eligible high school players.

Jones was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022 and is committed to play at Vanderbilt University.

His father, Andruw, won 10 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards over 17 seasons with Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.