Davis takes charge in Lakers' emphatic 123-110 win over Suns

PHOENIX — Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso each had 17 points and the short-handed Lakers won for the third time in their past 11 games.

Cameron Payne had 24 for the Suns, who have lost two of three following a five-game winning streak.

LeBron James missed his fourth straight game because of a sprained right ankle and Kyle Kuzma was held out because of tightness in his back.

The Suns remain the second seed in the Western Conference and are two games behind the Utah Jazz as the regular season nears its end.

Phoenix plays the Golden State Warriors next Tuesday.

