Dana White: May 30 UFC event will '100 percent' move to Arizona if Nevada's ban isn't lifted

"That's where I'll go, that's 100% where I'll go," UFC President Dana White said if he can't hold his May 30 event in Las Vegas due to Nevada's current ban.

PHOENIX — With Nevada's current ban on combat sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC could move its May 30 event to Phoenix.

That's according to UFC President Dana White, who said at a Saturday press conference when asked if he would go to Arizona if he can't use the UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas for the event.

"That's where I'll go, that's 100% where I'll go," White responded.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced last Tuesday that after May 15, professional sports could resume in Arizona with no fans. The state's stay-at-home order also ended last Friday.

The UFC held events in Florida on May 9, 13 and 16 and was one of the first professional sports to resume competition in the U.S., albeit in front of no fans.

Other states in recent days have followed Gov. Ducey's direction. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said professional sports without fans could resume in the state beginning May 31 and California Gov. Gavin Newsom said sports without fans could reopen by the first week of June. More states are expected to follow.

The last time a UFC event was held in Arizona was in Feb. 2019, when Francis Ngannou defeated Cain Velasquez in the heavyweight main event at Talking Stick Resort Arena.