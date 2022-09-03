Dalen Terry energizes Arizona during March Madness run

A native of Phoenix, Terry is embracing his rising fame during March Madness.

SAN DIEGO — Arizona guard Dalen Terry grew up playing basketball with and against some of the most talented young hoopers the Valley has ever produced.

Now the Phoenix native is introducing himself to March Madness fans across the country and he’s making the most of this moment.



Playing in the NCAA Tournament with “Arizona” across his chest is a lifelong dream realized for Terry, who has received high praise for his development under first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Terry’s skills helped UArizona become a National Championship contender this season and his energy on the court is infectious.

Whether he’s hyping up the crowd or clapping at the bench, D.T. brings a certain edge the Wildcats need.

Terry has been reliable in the regular season and clutch in both Pac-12 and NCAA Tournament action so far.

He might have been raised in Phoenix but he’s looking to raise a banner in Tucson and leave his legacy in a Wildcats jersey.

No. 1 Arizona and No. 16 TCU tip-off at 6:40 p.m. Sunday evening in the Round of 32.



Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd says he didn't feel like Kerr Kriisa (ankle) was quite ready to return today vs. Wright State adding that he's "closer to playing than not playing" ahead of Sunday's Second Round game @12SportsAZ @12News #MarchMadness — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) March 19, 2022

