D-backs president Derrick Hall discusses the state of the team with 12 Sports

The team was among the most active in Major League Baseball on Monday’s trade deadline, trading away four notable players including starting pitcher Robbie Ray, star outfielder Starling Marte, reliever Andrew Chafin, and face-of-the-franchise closer Archie Bradley.

Hall answers questions about why their aggressive offseason moves didn’t pan out, the state of the franchise, a timeline to get back to the playoffs, fan perception, player reaction to the moves, as well as whether or not general manager and manager Torey Lovullo are the right people to be leading the team.