x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Cunningham, Turner lead Mercury to 83-82 win over Liberty

Sophie Cunningham hit 6 of 9 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points for Phoenix.
Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) reacts after scoring during the second half in the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs against the Phoenix Mercury, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Phoenix. Phoenix won 83-82. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Brianna Turner made the winning free throw with less than a second to play, giving the Phoenix Mercury an 83-82 win over the New York Liberty in a first-round WNBA playoff game. 

Sophie Cunningham hit 6 of 9 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points for Phoenix.

The Liberty had tied the game on Betnijah Laney’s long 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left before Turner's free throw won it for the Mercury. 

Fifth-seeded Phoenix will play another single-elimination game at fourth-seeded Seattle on Sunday.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe! 

Related Articles

 