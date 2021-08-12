Arizona Coyotes reportedly facing lockout from Gila River Arena for failing to pay taxes

According to a report from The Athletic, the team owes around $1.3 million in state and city taxes.

GLENDALE, Ariz — The Arizona Coyotes may be locked out of the team’s own arena soon for reportedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in owed bills.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the team has until 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 to pay outstanding bills or face a lien and lockout from Gila River Arena.

According to the report, the Coyotes, and owner IceArizona Hockey LLC, owe around $1.3 million in state and city taxes.

The first game scheduled for the Coyotes, 5-18-2, after the lockout date is on Dec. 23 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This season will be the last for the Coyotes at Gila River Arena either way. The team is already in the process of finding a new home after the city declined to renew its contract with the NHL club.

Plans for a new arena to be built in Tempe are still in the process of being reviewed for final approval. An interim arena for the team has yet to be announced.

The Coyotes have not issued a statement about the report yet.

Sports