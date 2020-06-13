Coyotes confirm staff member tests positive for the coronavirus

Other individuals who had close contact with the individual have been contacted, the team said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A staff member of the Arizona Coyotes has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said in a press release on Saturday.

The man, who is located somewhere in the Valley, is reportedly asymptomatic and is feeling well, the team said. The team member is currently isolating at his home and any other individuals who have come in contact with him have been contacted.

The man was the only individual to test positive out of all the Coyotes' staff and players during the Phase 2 testing protocol, the team said. The team said it would continue following the NHL-mandated protocols during the pandemic as they return to the ice to compete for the Stanley Cup.

The team did not release the name of the infected staff member.