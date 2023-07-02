Before Dustin Lynch became a country music star, he dreamed of becoming a pro golfer

Lynch is headlining the opening night of performances at the Birds Nest on Wednesday alongside Lainey Wilson and Chris Lane.

PHOENIX — Did you know country music star Dustin Lynch had a scholarship to play golf in college?

His love for fairways and tee boxes is only matched by his appreciation of country music and this week he gets to experience both.

With his affinity for golf, there’s really no surprise performing at the Birds Nests in Scottsdale during the WM Phoenix Open is on his bucket list. And this week he’s checking that off his list!

Lynch is headlining the opening night of performances at the Birds Nest on Wednesday alongside Lainey Wilson and Chris Lane.

He talked with 12News, sharing that golf has been a passion in his family for years.

“I played like every day since I can remember walking, so my dad was pro at a country club believe it or not in Tullahoma, Tennessee, my hometown,” said Lynch.

The country music star said he had a scholarship to play at Lipscomb University in Nashville and was on the golf team there.

Lynch told 12News he considered taking a professional path with golf, but ultimately, he found music really speaks to him, but the sport is still offering some great analogies of life.

“Music is kind of like when you get on stage, it's a guaranteed final pairing on Sunday. The adrenaline is there every time, and with golf, you kind of have to earn that juice, if you will," said Lynch. "So on music, it just became a lot more fun and more consistent to feel that adrenaline and that kick.”

Lynch shared some of the guys he played with in college are now playing on the PGA Tour and he’s rooting for them through the tournament.

He said he feels lucky to be performing on the first night at the Birds Nest, so he can enjoy the rest of the week in Arizona.

“It’s that first night fever, right? They’re not going to be worn down from partying all day at 16, or on the course, or wherever they’re going so we kind of lucked out getting the first night there and I’ve got a lot of friends playing the rest of the week so we’re going to kick it off in style and do what we do,” said Lynch.

