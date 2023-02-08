Where does ASU, UArizona fit in the changing Pac-12 landscape? | Cam's Comments

ASU and Arizona – it’s time to move on to the Big-12, because blind loyalty isn’t paying the bills anymore.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Get used to the new in college sports. Sun Devil Stadium has a new name and ASU will likely be playing in a new conference soon.

On Tuesday, Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff met with school presidents and athletic directors to present a potential TV deal --- that’s not on TV.

ESPN reports the main pitch was a primary streaming deal with Apple TV. The payout is unknown because it’s going to be subscription based.

How’d that go the past decade?

Fans struggled to watch the Pac-12 network because it wasn’t available to a majority of their audience.

Folk’s didn’t subscribe.

So now you follow up years of people not being able to watch the product, with another idea were people can’t watch the product?

Pac-12 leaders left with no deal.

Another meeting is scheduled.

The Arizona Board of Regents, which oversee both Arizona and ASU, met on Tuesday. The likely topic when the doors closed --- the future of both schools in the Pac-12.

This conference is dying, unable to make the big time bucks like other Power 5 conferences and the dominoes are starting to fall.

Yahoo sports is reporting the Big Ten has begun preliminary talks to potentially add Oregon, Washington, Cal and Stanford.

They got 3 options.

Keep the Pac-12 --- add lesser schools like San Diego State, join a lesser TV Network and lose their status as a Power 5 conference.

Break it up, which is already starting to happen with Arizona, ASU and Utah looking like they will follow Colorado to the Big-12.

On Wednesday, ASU AD Ray Anderson spoke with 12News about ASU’s future in the PAC-12, the proposed Apple TV deal and a potential conference move.

🚨ASU TALKS PAC-12🚨



Hear AD Ray Anderson (@SunDevilRay23) answer questions about ASU’s future in the PAC-12, the proposed Apple TV deal and a potential conference move. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/ZcGDpf7cDb — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 2, 2023

Finally, keep the Pac-12 together, sign this deal with Apple TV and hope people like, comment, share and subscribe.

The Pac-12 as we use to know it is dead.

ASU and Arizona – it’s time to move on to the Big-12, because blind loyalty isn’t paying the bills anymore.

So get use to the new in college sports. Welcome to Mountain American Stadium, home of the Sun Devils, playing on Frank Kush field, apart of the Big-12 conference.

Those are my comments, let me hear yours at ctcox@12news.com.

