Washington at No. 11 Arizona off due to COVID protocol

The Wildcats will have to wait until Sunday to open Pac-12 play and see if they can start their season 7-0
TUCSON, Ariz. — Washington’s game at No. 11 Arizona scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies' program. 

The Pac-12 Conference will work with the program to try and find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game for later in the season. 

The game was set to be the opener of conference play for both teams.

Washington had no announcement on whether its home game against No. 5 UCLA scheduled for Sunday would be played. 

The Huskies played last Saturday at home against Winthrop. 

