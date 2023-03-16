UArizona v Princeton game preview: Here's what to expect

The Wildcats are set to go up against the Tigers in the first round of March Madness.

PHOENIX — The University of Arizona is prepped and ready to go for the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

UArizona is coming off their second Pac-12 Championship in as many years and takes that momentum into March Madness.

First up for the 2-seeded Wildcats are the 15-seeded Princeton Tigers in the South region. UArizona is the heavy favorite in this matchup.

Tip off for the game between UArizona and Princeton is set for approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Fans can watch the game on TNT.

Led by second team AP All-American Azuolas Tubelis, the Wildcats are expected to have a deep run in the tournament and be a popular choice to contend for the championship.

Head Coach Tommy Lloyd has a deep, experienced core group of players and should find success in this year's tournament.

