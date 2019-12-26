Clemson and Ohio State’s football teams have arrived for next weekend's Fiesta Bowl next weekend and their fans are not far behind them.

Mike and Jackie McGuire met 16 years ago. One of their very first topics of discussion: Ohio State Buckeyes football.

“And I thought, 'Hmm, wasn’t there a coach that got fired when he hit a Clemson player?'” Jackie rhetorically asked. “And he says, 'Oh no, no, no. He just kissed him.' So that’s the way we met.”

Jackie’s family has a long history of Clemson graduates. Her husband is a fourth-generation Buckeye, whose mood — like many sports fans — can fluctuate with his team’s success.

“His nickname is Magoo,” Jackie explained. “And they’ll say, 'Is Magoo OK? Is he gonna make it?' He always makes it. He always makes it,” she said with a smile.

In addition, a poster featuring his nickname and his office is loaded with Buckeye memorabilia. No Clemson items here. It wouldn’t be right with his old professor keeping a watchful eye. Yes, legendary coach Woody Hayes taught him how to coach high school football.

“I had some wonderful professors at Ohio State, but Woody was the best teacher,” Mike McGuire said. “He graded your notes, he took attendance like you’re in elementary school.”

Back to Saturday’s game: It is a rematch of sorts.

Clemson blew out Ohio State in the same game in 2016.

As for this year’s predictions, both Mike and Jackie think their team respective teams will win.

“I think the Buckeyes could win by two touchdowns or more,” Mike said.

“Nope, I say it’s closer by one touchdown, maybe 27-26. Go Tigers.” Jackie countered.

For now, Ohio’s state’s flag fly above Clemson’s at the McGuire home, because the Buckeyes outrank the Tigers.