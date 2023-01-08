Sun Devil Stadium has a new name under recent naming rights deal

Arizona State University and Sun Devil Athletics announced the partnership with Mountain America Credit Union on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — It appears Sun Devil Stadium will have a new name for the upcoming season.

Arizona State University and Sun Devil Athletics announced a new partnership with Mountain America Credit Union on Wednesday, giving the stadium a new title.

The partnership with Sun Devil Athletics is set for 15 years and includes ASU's football stadium, which will now be called Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils.

"The ability to compete at a high level during a transformational time in college athletics requires finding incredible partners who want to invest in our 26 sports, our 650 student-athletes and our 300-plus staff and coaches," said Ray Anderson, Sun Devil Vice President for University Athletics. "An athletic department of nearly 1,000 team members requires incredible amounts of technology, nutrition, mental health resources, travel and other vital parts to win championships. We enthusiastically thank and welcome Mountain America Credit Union and look forward to integrating them into so many wonderful memories that will be created at Mountain America Stadium for years to come."

#BREAKING: Sun Devil Stadium is now Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils (@ASUFootball)!



This change comes from a 15-year naming-rights partnership with Mountain America Credit Union (@mountainamericacu) — learn more: https://t.co/b7mIeVydXo pic.twitter.com/FEN8WrFleA — Arizona State University (@ASU) August 2, 2023

According to a release from the university, the deal was brokered in partnership between Oak View Group Global Partnerships, Pac-12 MMR and Sun Devil Athletics.

"This is one of the important naming rights deals in the history of college sports and that speaks to the power and the future of our brand," said ASU President Michael Crow. "We are grateful for Mountain America's investment in our student-athletes and our programs. This agreement creates a pathway to help us compete at the highest levels of athletics in today's changing environment."

This is a developing story. We will add more information as it becomes available.

12 SPORTS

Stay up-to-date on the latest Arizona sports stories with 12News.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."