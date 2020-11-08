Pac-12 postpones college football season, all fall sports through end of 2020

The Pac-12 conference is cancelling its fall college football season due to coronavirus concerns, and hopes to play football in the spring.

PHOENIX — The Pac-12 conference has canceled its fall college football season due to coronavirus concerns, and hopes to play football in the spring, the conference announced Tuesday.

Additionally, all sports in the conference will be postponed until at least the end of the 2020 calendar year.

The Pac-12 decision comes just hours after the Big Ten announced it would cancel the fall season with hopes to play in the spring.

The Big Ten was the first "Power Five" conference to make the decision, the Pac-12 marks the second. The Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to cancel its season when it announced the decision on Aug. 8.

"The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year," the statement from the Pac-12 said.

The Pac-12 released approved conference-only schedules for the fall football season just 11 days ago.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and when conditions change we will be ready to explore all options to play the impacted sports in the new calendar year,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement.

"We have made clear that all of their scholarships will be guaranteed, and that as a Conference we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility," Scott said.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels and Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell both took to Twitter over the weekend to join the #WeWantToPlay movement coming from college athletes across the country as conferences were deciding whether they would go ahead with their respective seasons.

CFB we have a voice let’s use it#WeWantToPlay — Jayden Daniels (@JayD__5) August 10, 2020

After the Big Ten's announcement Tuesday morning, Ohio State quarterback and potential top pick in next year's NFL Draft, Justin Fields tweeted his displeasure with the decision with "Smh.." (shaking my head).

Smh.. — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 11, 2020

After news broke that the Pac-12 was cancelling fall football, Daniels also tweeted:

that’s wicked.. — Jayden Daniels (@JayD__5) August 11, 2020

Arizona State was coming off an 8-5 year after winning their last three games, over No. 6 Oregon, rival Arizona and Florida State in the Sun Bowl. Daniels was entering his sophomore season.