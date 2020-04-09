Pac-12 plans to start daily, rapid COVID-19 tests for student-athletes

The new testing machines should be ready to go on campuses by the end of September.

PHOENIX — On the day when Arizona State was supposed to open their season at home against NAU, the Pac-12 opened the door for football to return in 2020.

The league announced Thursday that it plans to implement daily, rapid COVID-19 testing for student-athletes in “close-contact” sports.

This was not an option last month when the Pac-12 postponed all sports, including football and basketball, until next year.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott called the deal with Quidel Corporation a “game-changer.”

“This is a very important and significant step, but there are other considerations that will go into our return-to-play plans,” Scott said.

Six Pac-12 schools in California and Oregon can’t practice right now due to local health conditions. However, NFL teams in California have been given permission to operate as normal and start the season next week.

"Even if we were ready to start tomorrow, we couldn't," Scott said. "We've always thought about return to play in a very measured and thoughtful way… This is a very important and significant step, but there are other considerations that will go into our return to play."

The Big Ten postponed fall sports the same day as the Pac-12 back in August, while other Power 5 Conferences (SEC, ACC, Big 12) play on.

The Big Ten has faced heavy criticism, including from President Donald Trump, but the Pac-12 has stood its’ ground on the decision to postpone.

Both conferences will likely align their football seasons whenever they decided to play. Scott calls that a “high priority.”

“Not only, for our student athletes, could we have a Pac-12 championship game and champion, but it’d be awesome to have some of the traditional postseason opportunities the Pac-12 and Big Ten have enjoyed with each other over many, many decades,” Scott said.

Ideas of a late November or Thanksgiving start date are being thrown around, as well as an early January start.