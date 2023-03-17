Grand Canyon University ready to play Gonzaga in first round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon University is ready to play spoiler over perennial power Gonzaga in their Friday matchup.

DENVER — The 2023 NCAA Tournament has begun and it's already living up to its March Madness moniker.

We've already seen major upsets by Princeton and Furman in the first round. Grand Canyon University hopes to continue the spoiler trend.

14-seed GCU takes on college powerhouse and 3-seed Gonzaga Friday afternoon in Denver.

Coming off a six-game win streak and a WAC Championship, the Lopes have the talent to compete with Gonzaga. Head Coach Bryce Drew has the team ready to go and has helped the Lopes make their second tournament appearance in three years.

GCU will need contributions from key players like Ray Harrison and Jovan Blacksher Jr. to stay in the game against the Bulldogs' potent offense.

Tip-off for today's game is set for 4:35 p.m.

