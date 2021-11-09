Grand Canyon gets season started with win over Grambling State

The 'Lopes opened their season with big win in front of the Havocs to open their 2021-22 season and WAC title defense.

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon Antelopes opened the defense of their Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular season and tournament titles with a resounding 74-53 win over Grambling State in front of a packed house and Havocs student section at GCU Arena Tuesday night.

It was a fast and dominating start for the 'Lopes, as they held Grambling State to just 18 points on 22% shooting in the first half.

GCU built that lead to as much as 30 points in the second half before cruising to the finish to start their season 1-0.

Junior guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. led all scorers with 16 points. ASU transfers Holland Woods and Taeshon Cherry combined for 9 points, 6 assists and 10 rebounds.

The 'Lopes will be back on the court at GCU Arena this Friday when they host North Florida. The tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Blessed with the support night in and night out. 🙏 @GCUHavocs pic.twitter.com/dMAafGaVC0 — GCU Men's Basketball (@GCU_MBB) November 10, 2021

AIR CANADA CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF!! JUST CHILL @RugzyMontvna😱😱 pic.twitter.com/yYG6kYslTV — GCU Men's Basketball (@GCU_MBB) November 10, 2021