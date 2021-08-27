'Lopes Up! GCU releases men's basketball schedule

GCU has an exciting non-conference schedule, including a visit to ASU, as they look to defend their WAC title and make the NCAA tournament for the 2nd year in a row

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon University Antelopes men's basketball team has reloaded as they look to defend their first WAC title and make their 2nd NCAA Tournament appearance in head coach Bryce Drew's second season. Today, they released their schedule.

The 'Lopes will play an exhibition against Western New Mexico on Oct. 30 at GCU Arena before opening the season on Nov. 9 at home against Grambling State.

Other highlights from the non-conference schedule include:

Wyoming coming to GCU Arena on Nov. 22

The 'Lopes traveling to Malibu to face Pepperdine on Nov. 27

The 'Lopes playing at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix as part of the Jerry Colangelo Classic. They'll face the University of San Francisco on Dec. 18

The 'Lopes traveling to Reno, Nev., to face Nevada on Dec. 21

But the game that may have fans the most excited is a crosstown visit to take on ASU at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 9.

The two schools faced off for the first time last year in a game that came down to the wire, with ASU winning 71-70 after Remy Martin made a three-pointer with nine seconds remaining.

This year's rematch was made even more exciting when two Sun Devils, Holland Woods and Taeshon Cherry, transferred to GCU.

GCU will open WAC play on Dec. 30 against Chicago State at GCU Arena.

The regular season ends when the Lopes host Dixie State on March 5 at GCU Arena.

In total, GCU plays 17 regular-season games at GCU Arena, which has become known for having one of the best atmospheres and student sections in college basketball.

Attendance was limited last year, but this year, that will not be the case.

In 2019, GCU averaged 6,978 fans at the 7,000-seat GCU Arena.

The WAC Tournament will start March 10, and be held at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

You can find the full schedule here.