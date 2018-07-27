Wildcats fans, rejoice!

Since the rules have been soften by the NCAA more colleges have been expanding alcohol sales, and on Thursday University of Arizona said they will be joining that list.

Before, beer and wine was only available to those in private club and box seats, similar to current regulations at Sun Devil Stadium.

But starting at the football home opened Sept. 1, those beverages will be available to all fans. Well, at least the 21-year-old and up fans. similar to current regulations at Sun Devil Stadium.

Here are the details:

- Alcohol will be sold from a limited number of concession stands at Arizona Stadium.

- Sales will begin 90 minutes before kickoff and conclude before the end of the third quarter.

U of A will become one of more than 36 other college football stadiums that will allow the sale of beer come this fall.

