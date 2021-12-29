Badgers, Sun Devils carry Las Vegas Bowl into new stadium

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Bowl moves into Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, with showdown featuring the Big Ten's Wisconsin Badgers and Arizona State Sun Devils of the Pac-12.
Both teams entered the season with conference title aspirations but fell short. Badgers freshman Braelon Allen was a breakout star with 1,109 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels is a dual threat for the Sun Devils and will have to use his legs after leading runner Rachaad White opted out of the game.
Arizona sports
The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.
The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.
The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.
12 Sports on YouTube
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!