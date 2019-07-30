PHOENIX — Moses came down Mount Sinai with the Ten Commandments.

Herm Edwards is coming down Kush Mountain with a starting quarterback.

At least, that's what ASU's head coach jokingly referred to on Tuesday during Sun Devil football media day in Tempe.

When asked who the starter will be, Herm said with a smile "I think when we come off Kush Mountain everything will be in focus."

Blushing about the light air, trees, and overall quality of breathing at Camp Tontozona, Edwards hailed: "You gain knowledge up there! We'll find out."

The starting QB spot is up for grabs between 3 freshman--Jayden Daniels, Ethan Long and Joey Yellen--- and junior Dillon Sterling-Cole.

The Sun Devils first game is August 29th against Kent State.