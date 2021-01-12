Washington State beats Arizona State 51-29 to open Pac-12

The Sun Devils scored just 10 points in the first half as they lost their 5th-straight game and fell to 0-1 in Pac-12 play

TEMPE, Ariz. — Noah Williams scored 14 points and Washington State held Arizona State to its fewest points in 75 years with a 51-29 win.

The Cougars traded misses with the Sun Devils in a disjointed first half before running more their offense in the second.

Washington State led by eight at halftime and stretched it to 21 with a big run to pull away from the flailing Sun Devils.

Arizona State exasperated coach Bobby Hurley and had the fans booing most of the night with an unseemly display of one-on-one offense.

Arizona State had 10 points at halftime, shot 21% and went 3 for 26 from the 3-point arc in one of their worst offensive performances under Hurley.

This was ASU's fewest points in a game since 1945-46 and its worst start (2-6; 0-1) to a season since it went 0-8 to start the 1969-70 season.



Cougars are 6-1 and 1-0 in the Pac-12.



ASU travels to Oregon to face the Ducks on Saturday. — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) December 2, 2021