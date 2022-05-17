Sun Devil softball ready to host NCAA regional as No. 8 seed

ASU Softball is opening the postseason at home in the regional round.

TEMPE, Ariz. — “Every pitch counts at any time, no matter who you are playing,” junior Alynah Torres said. “It’s a new season, that’s when you lay it all out on the table and go for it.”

Arizona State softball is set to host its third NCAA regional in five years after officially being named the eighth overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Although an 8 seed for a team that won the Pac-12 title is questionable at best.

“There was a little burn in there,” Torres said. “It does sting but at the end of the day it gives us more motivation toward every team we do play because we want to make a statement that we do deserve that top 5 seed.”

Regardless of the seeding, the postseason is here and the team is focused on solely that as they look to win their first College World Series title since 2011.

“I feel as a team we are going to be very confident headed into the postseason,” freshman Cydney Sanders said.

It never hurts to have the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year winner on your roster in Sanders, who tied the single-season record of 20 home runs.

The Sun Devils won 30 games in the regular season and credited hard work and a tight bond among the team as some of the largest reasons.

“The other thing that is really special to this year and this team is how close they are on and off the field,” Head Coach Trisha Ford said. “They are in it to win it and you really can’t teach that. That is how things are molded together.”

The group hopes to mold together a multitude of wins en route to their first National Championship in 11 years.

ASU will open against Cal State Fullerton Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Tempe regional field also includes the likes of LSU and San Diego State. If the Devils advance, it will then host a super regional.

Sports