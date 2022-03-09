Stanford shocks Arizona State at the buzzer 71-70

Stanford faces top-seeded and second-ranked Arizona on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

LAS VEGAS — James Keefe capped a double-double by banking in a short jumper at the buzzer as ninth-seeded Stanford closed the game on a 16-1 run to shock eight-seeded Arizona State 71-70 in the Pac-12 Conference tournament opener.

Harrison Ingram rebounded Jalen Graham’s missed 10-footer with nine seconds left and had the ball stripped as the spun in the lane.

Keefe picked up the loose ball and his floater bounced three times before dropping in.

Spencer Jones hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points for the Cardinals and Keefe had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

DJ Horne had five of ASU's record-tying 15 3-pointers and 21 points.

