REPORT: Sun Devil football OC Hill resigns amidst NCAA findings

The report said ASU's offensive coordinator resigned due to findings from the NCAA review of the program.

PHOENIX — It looks like ASU football will need to find a new offensive coordinator for next season. According to a recent report, Zak Hill has resigned.

The report by Devils Digest said multiple sources confirmed to them that Head Coach Herm Edwards informed the team that Hill resigned his position due to findings related to the NCAA review of ASU's alleged recruiting violations did implicate wrongdoing by Hill.

Additional details from the report reveal school officials met Thursday with Hill and his attorney and those findings that were shared by the school did lead to Hill's resignation.

This is a developing story and we will continue to share updates on the news as more information becomes available.

