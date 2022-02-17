Report: ASU QB Jayden Daniels expected to enter transfer portal

TEMPE, Ariz. — Not what ASU football fans want to hear. If current reports are any indication, the Sun Devils' starting quarterback from 2022 is set to leave the university.
According to Sun Devil Source, Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal Thursday.
It's been a tumultuous few weeks for the Sun Devil football program. This news is coming off the announcement of several coaches leaving the program as the NCAA continues its investigation into possible violations by ASU.
This is a developing situation. We will continue to monitor the news and release additional details as more information becomes available.
