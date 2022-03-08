Quarterback competition officially begins at ASU

The ASU football team is searching for their new QB, with 6 men vying for the job.

TEMPE, Ariz. — As if 43 new players on ASU’s roster weren’t enough to handle, the program is still searching for their new man under center to lead the team for the 2022 season.

Head Coach Herm Edwards said there will be an open competition between six quarterbacks for who will be the team’s starter.

It likely will come down to the most recent Florida transfer Emory Jones and redshirt junior Alabama transfer Paul Tyson.

“Competition brings the best out of me,” Jones said. “When the competition is raised for me I meet it at the top or exceed it. I always work hard to make sure that happens.”

While his immediate competitor (and teammate) Paul Tyson echoes those same sentiments.

“Anywhere you go you are never going to be handed a job,” Tyson said. “Being at Alabama it kind of taught me those lessons. Nothing is ever given to you and coming here I knew I was never going to shy away from competition, that’s just not in my personality.”

Tyson sat behind the likes of Jalen Hurts, Tua Toagovailoa and Mac Jones; all of whom are now starting NFL quarterbacks. But the one thing Jones has that Tyson does not; playing experience.

“I learned a lot while playing at Florida and gained a lot of experience and played against a lot of tough teams in hostile environments,” Jones said. “I really learned how to be a leader and corral the whole team to be successful.”

It remains to be seen which man will win the starting job, but the feel is Jones will have his number called for ASU’s home opener on September 1, against NAU.

