TEMPE, Ariz — Arizona State and Adidas are pumping out another new uniform titled "Selfless," which honors ASU's Pat Tillman, according to the Action Network's Darren Rovell.

The white jersey features a white helmet with a maroon pitchfork. The numbering and letting on the jersey is all maroon. Hints of gold appear on the Pac 12 logo on the right collarbone, the outline of ASU above the last name and the pitchforks located on the pants and gloves.

RELATED: Freshman Jayden Daniels named ASU starting quarterback

The design on the sleeve also gives a nod to the Arizona state flag, which Adidas says also nods to the 80+ solar panels on ASU's campus.

In honor of Pat Tillman, a black badge on the sternum above the number says "PT 42." Tillman, who played for ASU from 1994-1997, was killed in Afghanistan in 2004 after he enlisted in the Army following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Adidas says the new uniforms also use environmentally-friendly ECONYL yarn and block numbering that requires less material. The white and maroon cleats are also made from recycled material.

RELATED: Herm Edwards mic'd up at Arizona State's Camp Tontozona

The Sun Devils have already unveiled home and away uniforms for the upcoming season with the home maroon jerseys featuring gold helmets. The road whites feature gold pants and a white helmet.

Both jerseys also have the Arizona state flag embedded in the chest.

RELATED: Mike Bercovici invaluable addition to ASU staff

What do you think of the new uniform? Let us know using the hashtag #BeOn12 on Twitter.

Don't forget to also follow the official 12 Sports Twitter account!