Opportunistic Washington State beats Arizona State 34-21

The Sun Devils got off to an abysmal start coming off a bye week, turning it over on their opening three drives, including twice on the first three plays.
Washington State defensive back Daniel Isom (3) runs down Arizona State running back DeaMonte Trayanum (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

TEMPE, Ariz. — Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and Washington State forced five turnovers in a 34-21 win over Arizona State. 

The Cougars were at their ball-hawking best in the first half, forcing four turnovers. 

Washington State’s offense capitalized, scoring 24 points after Arizona State turnovers for its first win since coach Nick Rolovich was fired on Oct. 18 for not complying with the state’s vaccination mandate. 

