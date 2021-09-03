x
ASU

No. 25 Arizona State opens with 41-14 win over Southern Utah

Sun Devil running backs Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum each ran for two scores in the ASU win.
Credit: AP
Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) runs for a touchdown against Southern Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

TEMPE, Ariz. — Darien Butler had two interceptions and No. 25 Arizona State used its punishing run game to overcome some sloppy moments in a season-opening 41-14 win over Southern Utah. 

The Sun Devils were a bit rusty to start a season of high expectations, committing numerous miscues on special teams and 13 penalties for 135 yards. 

Arizona State still proved to be too much for the FCS Thunderbirds, forcing four turnovers and running for six touchdowns to win its 22nd straight home opener. Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum each ran for two scores.

