Moorman's bomb for UC Riverside sinks Arizona St. at horn

ASU struggled for much of their 2nd game of the 2021 season, but it took a buzzer-beater for UC-Riverside to get the win
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley talks to Marcus Bagley during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State lacked chemistry and consistency a year ago, causing the Sun Devils to labor through the 2020-21 season. Seeking a change, Hurley overhauled the roster in hopes of getting the Sun Devils back into the NCAA tournament. Bagley opted to return to Arizona State after initially entering the transfer portal. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

TEMPE, Ariz. — J.P. Moorman II made a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer and UC Riverside stunned Arizona State 66-65. 

A transfer from Temple, Moorman took the inbound pass on the left side of the court and his heave hit nothing but net in in front of the visiting crowd. 

His toss followed Luther Muhammad’s layup with two seconds left that gave Arizona State a 65-63 lead. 

Flynn Cameron scored 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for the Highlanders. 

Kimani Lawrence scored 19 points with 12 rebounds for Arizona State. 

