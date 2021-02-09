x
Lawrence powers Arizona State past Portland 76-60 in opener

Bobby Hurley and his new-look Sun Devils squad looked to an experienced Sun Devil as they beat Portland to start their season 1-0

TEMPE, Ariz. — Kimani Lawrence scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures, adding 10 rebounds, to spark Arizona State to a 76-60 victory over Portland and new head coach Shantay Legans in a season opener. 

Lawrence buried 7 of 11 shots from the floor and added three steals for the Sun Devils. 

Alonzo Gaffney finished with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Marcus Bagley scored 12. 

Reserve DJ Horne hit three 3-points and scored 11, while Luther Muhammad pitched in with 10 points and seven boards. 

Chris Austin topped the Pilots with 22 points. 

