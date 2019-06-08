PHOENIX — The new field at Camp Tontozona appears to be holding its own against monsoon storms soaking the rim country. Sun Devil football players will tackle the renovated practice facility Tuesday for the first time since it was upgraded.

Herm Edwards told 12 Sports Camp T was gorgeous and he thinks players will be shocked when they see it for the first time. Edwards estimates 40 Sun Devil football players have never been to Camp Tontozona, and he joked that a lot of his players who hailed from inner cities have likely never been in the woods before.

Edwards also noted that the upgraded football field has "come a long way" and "a lot of great people have contributed to this field".

Coach Herm, a master motivator, says its proof that a lot of people believe in this program and he intends to send that message to the players on the first night of camp.