Herm Edwards out as ASU football head coach

TEMPE, Ariz. — Herm Edwards is out as Arizona State University's head football coach, the university announced on Sunday.

The decision comes only one day after the team's 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.

Edwards took over the program in 2018 after the departure of Todd Graham.

In his nearly five seasons at the helm of the Sun Devils, he led ASU to a handful of wins over ranked teams including 15th-ranked Michigan State in 2018.

Over his time as head coach at Arizona State, he was 46-26, including a 1-2 start to this season.

The team's running back coach Shaun Aguano will take over as the program's interim head coach.

Sun Devil Athletics Vice President Ray Anderson released a statement on Twitter after the news broke. Here's his statement in full:

"We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. By mutual agreement, Coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish duties as our head coach. At the core of this is doing what is best for our current team, staff and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today."

Statement from Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson. pic.twitter.com/4Rj77Gnhkt — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 18, 2022

.@12SportsAZ can confirm ASU has fired Herm Edwards. More info coming within the next half hour. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 18, 2022

