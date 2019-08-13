PAYSON, Ariz — The Arizona State football team returned to Camp Tontozona for its annual tradition of camp in the Rim Country.

It’s the current coaching staff’s first experience at Camp T, as the field was not in usable condition last year.

12 Sports mic’d up second-year head coach Herm Edwards for an entire practice. Edwards, always a character, did not disappoint.

