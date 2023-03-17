Sun Devils ready to continue March Madness run with matchup against TCU

After a dominating performance against Nevada in the First Four game, ASU looks to continue their March Madness momentum against TCU.

DENVER — For the Arizona State Sun Devils, the 2023 NCAA Tournament kicked off with a bang.

After a dominating performance against Nevada in the First Four game, 11-seed ASU has set their sights on the 6-seed Texas Christian University.

Everything was falling the Sun Devils' way Wednesday night, but they should expect a tough test Friday against the Horned Frogs.

Success for Bobby Hurley's squad will be found behind big contributions from key performers. DJ Horne, Devan Cambridge and Jamiya Neal will need to repeat their stellar performances from the previous game and their team defense was solid and should be an important part of the gameplan.

Tip-off for tonight's game begins at 7:05 p.m. and fans can watch the matchup on TruTV.

