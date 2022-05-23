NCAA Super Regional up next for ASU softball after dominant performance

The Sun Devils dispatched of SDSU to advance one step closer to the College World Series.

TEMPE, Ariz — ASU softball continues to show why it is one of the best teams remaining in the country this past weekend. They pulled off a clean sweep in the Regional round defeating Cal State Fullerton and San Diego State University twice to advance to the NCAA Super Regional.

"It's gratifying to be on this stage and show everybody what we've been doing all year long," Head Coach Trisha Ford said. "Welcome to the party."

It's been a party, alright. One of the best offensive teams put on a show in all 3 games over the weekend amassing 24 runs, all of which were victories.

"Our biggest thing was to keep pushing and putting up more runs," Outfielder Jazmine Hill said. "We just had to make sure we kept going."

The Sun Devils did exactly that despite falling behind by one run early on. ASU proceeded to tack on six runs while limiting the Aztecs to one more run throughout the entirety of the ball game.

"I didn't ever have any doubt that we were going to come back," Ford said.

Hill continued to stress the importance of camaraderie this team shares compared to those of the past.

"We have just a different chemistry this year and just playing behind each other like Coach said," Hill said. "I think that helps a lot and brings us to where we are now."

ASU will play No. 9 Northwestern in Tempe in a best-of-three series starting this coming Friday. The winner will advance to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

