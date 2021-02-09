Suns up for forks up: Here's your ASU football weather report

We’re done with the rain just in time for tailgating.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Morning showers are yielding to sunshine in the afternoon and evening hours for the Valley on Thursday.

Thursday marks the second day of meteorological fall and fall is all about football! Luckily we’ll get to hang on to below average, double-digit highs for another day in the Valley to make the tailgating temp a little more tolerable for Sun Devil fans.

The usual high temperature in Tempe this time of year is 104 degrees but we’re scoring with maximum temps that’ll be coming up more than five degrees short.

Temperatures will fall into the 80s near the end of the game. Light westerly winds are also expected at tailgate and game time.

Don’t forget the sunblock if you’re tailgating, the UV index will be very high. And bug spray is a must since there’s an extreme level of mosquito activity right now.

Go Devils!

