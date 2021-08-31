ASU releases gold 'Valley Heat Reverse Retro' jersey

The Sun Devils will wear a gold jersey for the first time in nearly 30 years when they face Colorado in September

TEMPE, Ariz. — For the first time since 1990, the Arizona State Sun Devil football team will wear a gold jersey.

On Tuesday, the Sun Devils unveiled their 'Valley Heat Reverse Retro' uniform that will be worn against the Colorado Buffaloes on September 25.

The Reverse Retro jerseys follow in the wake of Adidas' popular NHL series, including the Arizona Coyotes purple jersey with the Kachina head from the 2021 season.

According to ASU Uniform expert Cole Streeper, ASU's Reverse Retro uniforms appear to be inspired by the 1996 Rose Bowl uniforms, with a twist. Not only are they gold, but they have maroon shoulders with a metallic gold Arizona flag.

Going gold. 🔱



We'll be rocking Valley Heat Reverse Retro against Colorado.#teamadidas x #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/dtyx73KU52 — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) August 31, 2021

The maroon numbers on the jersey are also outlined in metallic gold, and the pants have a retro ASU logo from the '70s and '80s on the hip.

ASU, which has used an oversized pitchfork decal on past helmets, will use an oversized Sparky decal on a traditional glossy-gold helmet.

ASU and Adidas are also pairing special AdiZero cleats to match the uniform.

ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson says there will be elements on the field at Sun Devil Stadium that will match the uniforms on Sept. 25.

Something field related to match as well!! — Brian Johnson (@bermuda419s) September 1, 2021

ASU has not revealed their uniform for Thursday night's season-opening game against Southern Utah. They typically reveal each week's uniform the week of the game on social media.