Honoring the 'Mullett Family': Meet ASU's new arena

Arizona State University's new arena has a new name that may leave some scratching their heads.

Mullett Arena will be the new home of Sun Devil hockey, gymnastics and wrestling, ASU said Tuesday. It will also be the temporary rink the Arizona Coyotes will use during the coming season.

The name isn't honoring the well-known hairstyle, but rather a couple known for their support of the university's hockey team.

“The Mullett family has supported Sun Devil Hockey through every stage of its existence and expanded their support of Sun Devil Athletics in the years since," said Ray Anderson, vice president for university athletics.

“With this building dedication, ASU and the Mulletts’ shared vision comes to life as we take another step toward elevating our elite student-athlete experience and further serving our community.”

Donald "Donze" Mullett and Barbara Mullett, coming off the back of the announcement, said they would be extending their support to the hockey team and the university's athletic department as a whole.

“It is an honor for Barb, me and our family to have our name associated with Sun Devil Athletics' new on-campus multipurpose facility,” Don Mullett said. “With the recent establishment of the Barbara H. Mullett Family Foundation, we're so proud to have Mullett Arena as part of our initial commitment from the foundation.”

