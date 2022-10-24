ASU Football to reopen quarterback competition

ASU Interim Head Coach Shaun Aguano confirmed the starting job is up for grabs after disappointing play at the position.

TEMPE, Ariz. — After a disappointing loss to Stanford, ASU football coach Shaun Aguano is now reconsidering his options at the quarterback position. This comes after ASU failed to top 2-win Stanford who was unable to score a touchdown and converted on five field goals en route to victory.

To make matters worse, ASU was shut out in the second half with quarterback Emory Jones doing little to help light a spark on the offensive side of the ball.

"Do I think we should've won that game?” Aguano asked reporters. “Absolutely. I’m kind of still in a jar about it, but I got to get over it and move forward."

Moving forward might mean starting redshirt junior Trenton Bourguet in place of Jones. Remember, Bourguet filled in for an injured Jones during week 6 and led the Sun Devils to an upset victory over then-ranked Washington.

"I'm confident that going forward that I'll put the right guy in place and that might be Emory, that might be Trent," Aguano said.

Although fans will have to wait all week for that decision as Aguano said Friday will be the earliest a starter will be named. As for what he’ll be looking for during practice, command of the offense is critical.

"The execution part of it, the confidence part of it, I want to see how the team reacts to it,” Aguano said. “But just the overall moxie of the quarterback on the field. Who's going to be confident to win the job?”

Regardless of who gets the starting nod, ASU has a good chance at getting back in the win column as they are set to face 1-6 Colorado on Saturday.

