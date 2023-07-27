ASU's Rashada talks QB battle and playing with his brother heading into training camp

This time last year, ASU freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada was in high school. Now he’s competing for a starting job in college.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State Sun Devils begin camp on Monday. This time last year, freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada was in high school. Now he’s competing for a starting job in college. Things are going better than expected… Why? The Family tree.

“That gave me the chills right there,” Rashada said.

Sun Devil football is the Rashada family tradition.

“The game days our family will experience here. That's why this place means more to me, you know? So I'm willing to do whatever you know, laying everything on the line for this program.”

From this program, to his family, Jaden is helping carry on the legacy. His dad, Harlen, played for ASU in the 90s and now lives in the Valley.

“He's always asking for the new gear and stuff. That dude has got more ASU gear than I do. But you know, it was crazy because I went over there a couple weeks ago, and on the TV was PAC-12 network. I seen him celebrating and stuff, so I was like dang that's crazy. Seeing my dad in the same element that I'm going to be in a couple of weeks from now.”

Joining Jaden at ASU his brother, Roman, who just transferred in from Ole Miss.

“The dude is a nut bag (laughing while his brother runs up from behind to hug him), but that's always been a dream of mine. Like it gave me the chills thinking about it. That's (my brother) somebody I'll never let down. That has also helped with my transition having my brother here. Like that's such a blessing. I can't be more grateful for that.

When one brother is a quarterback and the other plays safety, they share secrets.

“Just like hey, what do you see on this, and he's called me he asked me -- what is this like from an offensive point of view.”

Jaden has an outside chance to be the starting quarterback this season. The former five star recruit knows it will be his job one day until then, it's all about being a great brother.

“I would love to see myself in this offense. Just a matter of when and how it looks when I am in it. I'm super excited to get that going. That's a big thing that I've been heavy on. Just making nobody feel less you know. From the people who clean this building every day, from the best player on our team, treat everybody the same and just be a good person.”

