Maroon and gold for life. Dick Jacobs, the man who was Arizona State University's first Sparky performer, died at 91.

“A great life, that’s what I had,” Jacobs told 12 News in a 2018 interview.

Jacob got the job in 1951. He proved his athleticism and performance antics in an interview where he walked downstairs on only his hands.

At football games, he was known for his balancing acts on 20-foot poles and rocking chairs.

One time he recalled jumping off the field goal post and onto a mattress. He passed out and woke up later at a party on Camelback Mountain.

Jacobs wore ASU t-shirts almost daily and loved attending football games.