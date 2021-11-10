ASU fan's prosthetic leg goes viral & 12 News learned the story behind it

TEMPE, Ariz. — Did you see this on Friday night during ASU’s 28-10 win over Stanford? A fan was caught on camera holding up a Sun Devils-themed prosthetic leg during the 2nd quarter. Turns out, that leg has some deep ties to ASU and Sun Devil Stadium.
The leg belongs to 71-year-old Manuel Alcantar, a life-long ASU fan, who has been going to games with his family for 50 years and helped build parts of the stadium back in the day.
This twitter exchange caught my eye Saturday night:
So Sunday morning, I went over to have breakfast with the Alcantar family, and talk some ASU football and that viral leg. Hear their story by watching the video at the top of this story.